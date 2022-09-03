DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $380,866.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00235927 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008235 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00438745 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.