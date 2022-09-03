Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $94,316.29 and approximately $24.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.86 or 0.07837019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00162419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00306100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00767521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00585476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,463,133 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

