Digitalcoin Market Cap Tops $101,529.70 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $101,529.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,467,608 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

