DigitalNote Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,026.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $509,799.75 and $1,026.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00776366 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,982,870,949 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.