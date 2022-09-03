disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.0668 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $429,420.06 and approximately $54,175.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,425,581 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
