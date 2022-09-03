disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.0674

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $433,217.03 and approximately $31,086.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00784801 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,425,984 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
