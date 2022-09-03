DISCIPLINA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. DISCIPLINA has a total market cap of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022286 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

