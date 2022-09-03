Dock Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $16.31 million and $642,216.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dock has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00157356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 802,095,065 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

