Doctors Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $24,325.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $24,325.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

