Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.30 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.30 billion and approximately $295.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00305429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.