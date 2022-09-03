DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Down 5% This Week

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $175,419.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
