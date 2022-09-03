Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.90.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

