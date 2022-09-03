Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$93.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.67.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE DOL opened at C$80.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$83.44. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.