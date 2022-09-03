Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to ~$3.34-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $50.84 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

