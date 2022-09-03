DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.60

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 61589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,284 shares of company stock worth $8,550,662 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

