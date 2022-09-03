Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.37 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

