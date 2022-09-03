Dovu (DOV) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Dovu (DOV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $1,156.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dovu has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

