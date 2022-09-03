Dovu Price Hits $0.0042 (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dovu

Dovu is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dovu

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

