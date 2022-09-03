DragonVein (DVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $447,791.44

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. DragonVein has a total market cap of $447,791.44 and approximately $2,209.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00592461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00263937 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016699 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

