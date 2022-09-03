Drep [new] (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $19.94 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $360,306.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

