Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Hits $20.24 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $1.46 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

