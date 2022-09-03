Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Hits $20.24 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $1.46 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.
Drep [new] Coin Profile
DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.
Drep [new] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.