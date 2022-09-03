Drip Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $109,624.00 (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Drip Network coin can now be bought for $7.21 or 0.00036521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Drip Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $721,096.04 and $109,624.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Drip Network Profile
Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.
