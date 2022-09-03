DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.28 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $3,866.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $370.60 or 0.01870162 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00467264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00227689 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

