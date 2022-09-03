Dynamite Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $4,690.07 and approximately $32,199.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

