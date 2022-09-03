e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Tops $881,592.91

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $881,592.91 and $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00300212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001160 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,261 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,104 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

