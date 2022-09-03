e-Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $47.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $886,525.87 and $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027136 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00307861 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
e-Gulden Coin Profile
EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,261 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,104 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.