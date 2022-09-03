e-Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $47.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $886,525.87 and $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00307861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,261 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,104 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

