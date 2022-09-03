Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

