Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

