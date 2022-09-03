Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 553,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

CCEP opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $61.26.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

