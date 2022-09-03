Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 57,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 221,197 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Honda Motor Company Profile

HMC stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

