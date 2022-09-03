Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

