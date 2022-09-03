Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
