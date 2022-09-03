Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

