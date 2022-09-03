Edge Trading Down 5.2% This Week (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Edge coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Edge has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $9,737.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032766 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084602 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041094 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge (EDGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

