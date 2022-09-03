Edgeware Hits One Day Trading Volume of $360,397.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $360,397.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

