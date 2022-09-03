Edgeware Tops One Day Volume of $360,397.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $360,397.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

