Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme alerts:

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of QNNTF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.