Education Ecosystem Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $476,109.22 and $870.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

