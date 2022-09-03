Efinity Token (EFI) Hits One Day Volume of $908,356.00

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $21.95 million and approximately $908,356.00 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.