Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eguana Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

EGT opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.