Einsteinium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,032.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4,032.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00305286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,812,999 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.