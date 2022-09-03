Elamachain (ELAMA) Market Cap Hits $62,660.67

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $62,660.67 and $259.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,921.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00085552 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.