Elamachain Market Cap Tops $62,660.59 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 56.2% lower against the dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $62,660.59 and approximately $291.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.