Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.37 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

