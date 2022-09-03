Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.59. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

