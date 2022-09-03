Elementeum Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 79.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Elementeum has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $12,021.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
Elementeum Coin Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
