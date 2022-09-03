Elitium Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $24.17 million and $354,020.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

