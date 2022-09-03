Elrond One Day Volume Hits $26.80 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $26.80 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $51.89 or 0.00261394 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00094964 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021032 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001523 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00023096 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002668 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.
About Elrond
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,087,228 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
