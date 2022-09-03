Elysian Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.54 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Elysian has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $256,770.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Profile

ELS is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

