Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 607.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

