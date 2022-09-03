Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
Embraer Stock Performance
Embraer stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
