Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 7.2% in August

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Emerald Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.37. Emerald has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Emerald alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerald news, Director David Saul Levin bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,324.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Emerald Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 428.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 434,636 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 163,581 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Emerald by 172.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 115,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 73,409 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.